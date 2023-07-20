BATHURST harness racing club's $2.9 million training centre is on track for completion towards the end of this year.
The facility was set to be signed off on in early 2020 but suffered setbacks firstly due to the start of the COVID-19 outbreak and then due to rain and power connectivity issues.
The initial 2022 completion date was missed but now there appears to be an end date in site for the centre, which is set to house up to 65 horses adjacent to the Bathurst Paceway.
Harness Racing NSW board member Peter Nugent said it's nice to have the finish in sight for a project that's been in the works for several years.
"I don't think I've had a building project that's been interrupted so much by rain and other issues but we're making progress and the end is in sight now," he said.
"Hopefully by late December and early January we'll be able to have occupancy, and then I'll imagine that the board is planning on an official farewell during the Gold Crown Carnival in March.
"When we let the first horse in everything will be operational and construction will be finished. There will be no construction happening once horses are here."
Framework for all four rows of stables have been completed, with interior linings, outside fencing and gates for each stable to soon be installed, while the frame for the amenities block is currently being put in place.
Each individual enclosure for the horses will feature a gravel-lined 4x8 metre outdoor area that attaches to a road running parallel to the stables, allowing trainers to easily attach horses to walkers and drive down to the nearby training track.
"The things that will take place over the next six months are the power supply coming in, landscaping, roadworks, top dressing of the training track and the day yards being attached to the stables," Nugent said.
"There's internal cladding and rubber matting is still to go in, and the amenities block is being built. Storage for feed and tack rooms also need to be finished off. We're getting there."
The harness club owns the land north of the training centre up to Ethelton Avenue, which gives them room to expand and add more stable in the future if needed.
"I think the board of Harness Racing NSW always had it in their mind that if the need arose that we do have the land to provide further stabling, similar to what's happening at Menangle in Sydney," Nugent said.
"Those additional yards that we could build in the future will be part of the process and all part of the one block. We have extensive land here for future development of harness racing industries.
"There's nothing stopping the board the club from looking at things like vet clinics and feed suppliers or anything to do with horse husbandry and breaking in.
"Trainers in Bathurst really have something great to look forward to. It certainly couldn't have been done on our own and we're very grateful to the NSW government and our local member for getting us the support that we needed."
Bathurst MP Paul Toole oversaw the wider $4.2 million investment as part of the former NSW government, which includes a re-homing program for retired racehorses.
"Having 65 stables here will take harness racing to a whole new level. Not only is it good for locals to stable their horses but it's also an opportunity for those out of town to relocate to Bathurst," Toole said.
"Bathurst is one of the biggest hubs for harness racing in NSW which is why new additions like the training centre are supporting the future of the industry in our region."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
