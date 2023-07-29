Western Advocate
St Pat's surge clear of Lithgow Workies to move inside Peter McDonald Premiership's top two

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 29 2023 - 8:42pm, first published 8:30pm
ST PAT'S have entered the Peter McDonald Premiership's top two on the Group 10 table following Saturday's 38-26 win at home over a spirited Lithgow Workies side.

