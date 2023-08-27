FIVE months ago, Geoffrey Wright was a typical working class man with a job and a house. Now, he's living in a car with his two dogs, wondering if his life will ever be the same again.
He is one of the many people in Bathurst experiencing homelessness and, sadly, he can only see the number of people like him growing.
"There's going to be more with the interest rates and all that, there's going to be families [homeless]," he said.
"I can deal with shit myself, but a family can't live like this with little kids."
Homelessness is not only on the rise in Bathurst, but across the state, as the increased cost of living coupled with inflation puts more pressure on household budgets.
It has left people who would have never imagined becoming homeless on the brink of being on the streets.
Mr Wright has endured that lifestyle - which includes battling sub-zero temperatures and constant uncertainty - since April, 2023.
It's a problem that he thinks could be solved with action and money.
"These politicians, they're too busy feeding their own pockets with money than to put it out there for real people," Mr Wright said.
According to data obtained by Homelessness NSW, 158 people in the Bathurst region don't have a house to call home.
Mayor Robert Taylor says something needs to be done, particularly with the cost of living on an upward trajectory and the difficulty people are already having securing a rental.
"I know when I go to Sydney you've got people setting up camp in the streets because they've got no where to go," he said.
"It's devastating to see and it's creeping into the regions.
"It's getting harder and harder to get into the housing market, young people are renting but rent is going through the roof.
"It's a situation that really has to be addressed, it's a problem and I don't know how to combat it but I think it starts with both governments."
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole has lived in the region his whole life and said he finds it very concerning to see people struggling to have a roof over their heads.
In 2022, Mr Toole opened 65 social and affordable houses in the Bathurst electorate to help those finding it difficult to keep up with the cost of living crisis.
However, he said it's vital that the state government continues to invest in affordable housing moving forward to continue to help combat the issue.
One step towards helping the homeless crisis, not only in Bathurst but across the country, is parliament passing the Housing Australia Future Fund.
Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee said he has shown his support for the initiative, which would provide 30,000 new social and affordable homes across the country, and he said the sooner the bill is passed the better.
"With every interest rate and rental rise, local support services in Bathurst are definitely seeing more residents reach out for help," Mr Gee said.
"More support is needed, but this is a positive start, and the Parliament needs to pass this legislation on the double."
