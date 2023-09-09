Western Advocate
Bathurst's Emily Whyte is now a manager for Warner Music Australia

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated September 10 2023 - 10:51am, first published September 9 2023 - 1:00pm
IF YOU had told the Emily Whyte of 10 years ago that she would be brushing shoulders with the likes of Margot Robbie, Dua Lipa and Rob Thomas, she never would have believed you.

