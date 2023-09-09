IF YOU had told the Emily Whyte of 10 years ago that she would be brushing shoulders with the likes of Margot Robbie, Dua Lipa and Rob Thomas, she never would have believed you.
But that's exactly what she's doing.
After being born in Bathurst and attending Eglinton Public School [where she "was school captain, thank you very much"], followed by All Saints College, she finished her education in the big city.
Though it wasn't long until she was back in her home town.
Following her high school education, Ms Whyte completed a bachelors degree in Theatre Media at Charles Sturt University Bathurst and since then, the world has been her oyster.
She now works for Warner Music Australia in the publicity and promotions team as the national radio manager and national radio events manager.
"So I look after pretty much the entirety of Australian radio for Warner Music artists," she said.
This involves ensuring that the music of Warner artists gets significant air time on Australian radio, and facilitating interviews for artists on specific stations.
It's a far cry from what she wanted to do when she was at uni, where her focus was all about performing, but working behind the scenes has revealed itself to be equally as exciting.
"And the pressure is off if I'm honest with you," she said, laughing.
"But it's really interesting and I get to meet a lot of people and network and I get to do a lot of crazy cool things that I never would have dreamed of."
Some of these standout moments have including meeting, and orchestrating major events for world famous celebrities, and up-and-coming Aussie artists.
"I helped with Dua Lipa's ARIA performance, and in that same week I helped Morgan Evans, who is an Australian artist," Ms Whyte said.
"I organised Jess Mauboy's Logie performance last year.
"And there has been a lot of moments where I've been really proud of working with our domestic artists and getting them in front of the right people and seeing them flourish."
As well as being able to catapult the careers of so many aspiring artists, Ms Whyte said that one of the other perks of the job is actively developing relationships with those she works alongside.
"My favourite person to work with of all time is Rob Thomas because he is an angel," she said.
"The second time I met him, he was like 'hey Emily,' and he remembered me, and it was amazing.
"I met Jack Harlow and I melted. He laughed at one of my jokes and it was horrible, I was so embarrassed and it was the best moment and the worst moment all at once."
Even when she technically isn't on the clock, Ms Whyte still has the opportunity to meet some amazing people, including Margot Robbie at the recent Barbie premier.
"Outside of my job, I don't go up to celebrities in the wild because I'm a weirdo and I know I'm going to say something really stupid," she said.
Luckily for Ms Whyte, one of her friends in the industry is quite good at casually striking up conversations with the stars.
So she managed to find her way in with Margot Robbie, and it was better than she could have ever imagined.
"She's genuinely one of those people who are such a down to earth Australian, but like megastar and it's insane but when talking to her, she's just such a regular person," Ms Whyte said.
"And she complimented me on my outfit and honestly I've not shut up about it."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"When I finished high school, all I wanted to do was work in the entertainment industry but I had no idea how to do it," she said.
"I think the entertainment industry is a harder career path for people to back you up in when you're from a rural town.
"But it doesn't matter where you come from, it doesn't matter what you've done, it's all relative and it really all is just a pathway to figure out where to get to next."
And, unbeknown to Ms Whyte, it was her time working in the hospitality industry that led her to where she is today.
While studying in Bathurst, she worked at both the Kings Hotel and the Church Bar, and it was through these workplaces, that Ms Whyte was able to find employment in a bar in Sydney.
This is where she would serve one of her now coworkers with a cheeseburger and a beer every day, and was able to build a host of connections.
"I think my time working in hospitality is so invaluable to get me to where I am today," she said.
"A - because of all the personal skills that you need to meet people from all walks of life, and B - you don't know who is going to walk into that place and start a conversation, and where that could take you."
For the moment, Ms Whyte said she was enjoying every minute of what the world had to offer.
"Where it's going? No idea, that's a mystery for everyone," she said.
But there is one thing she knows for sure.
"Don't go chasing waterfalls."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.