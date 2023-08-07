AS Western NSW's under 15s move closer to a Football NSW Association Youth League minor premiership there's been an element of complacency that's crept into the game of late, but none of that was present in Saturday's latest game.
Western took on Manly Warringah in a match of the round, that pitted first and third, and expected a strong test from the visiting side.
But the boys in green were dominant from the outset, converting nearly every great chance that came their way to run out big 6-0 winners at Bathurst's Proctor Park.
The under 15s remain unbeaten through 23 games this year - winning 17 and drawing six.
All six of those draws have come since June, so coach Scott Mutton said it was nice to see his side once again playing to their potential after a slight dip in form.
"I just think we took our chances, which is something we haven't been doing lately, and we got on a bit of a roll after that," he said.
"They were really up for it. They've been a little bit complacent lately. Their mentality was a lot better on the weekend.
"Those recent results have come down to a few things: Complacency, not taking chances and the condition of pitches, which can make a difference as well. We've played on a few bumpy surfaces that can be real levellers."
Western's under 15s have maintained their 11-point buffer over Blacktown Districts in the race for first spot.
With just four games remaining it means Western can wrap up the minor premiership with a win in Mudgee this Saturday against Nepean.
Mutton said the focus for the team is playing out those matches, plus the upcoming finals series, to the best of their ability.
"When you're leading the competition by a big margin, not matter what level you're playing at, complacency creeps in. It can be very difficult to stop it," he said.
"We've had a couple of players out over the holidays but if our work ethic and attitude isn't as good as it should be then we're no better than any of our opposition. We want to do what we can to keep the boys motivated."
Meanwhile, Western's three other sides couldn't quite join their 15s clubmates in the winner's circle against Manly.
The under 14s and 16s sides each finished 1-all in their games on Saturday while the 18s narrowly went down 3-2 in the last of the day's games at Proctor Park.
The under 14s also lead the way in their competition by seven points, and receiving a helping hand over the weekend as the pursuing Hills Football squad went down to North West Sydney.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
