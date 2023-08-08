COOPER Brien was celebrating just over a week ago when he broke his AFL Central West senior men's single-game goal scoring record, kicking six in the Bathurst Giants' derby win.
Now he's gone ahead and nearly doubled that effort just seven days later.
Brien booted 11 majors for the Giants in their 23-12-150 to 3-1-19 win over the Orange Tigers, which has almost assuredly put the team through to the grand final with two rounds remaining.
It was another resounding victory for the dominant Giants who kept the Tigers goal-less for the last three quarters of the match at George Park 1.
Brien said players only get the opportunity to kick such a large number of goals when the whole team is on song.
"It was a team effort. The ball doesn't get down my end without everyone else in the team," he said.
"They did a heaps good job getting it done to me, and then it was up to me to finish it off."
It's Brien's biggest single game scoring effort in senior football and second biggest in his career behind a 14-goal effort he achieved in under 17s.
It's one big warning shot to send on the eve of finals footy.
Cooper Traves also continued his great run of scoring with another four goals to his name on Saturday.
Brien is the player with the eye-catching number next to his name, but the spotlight also belonged to the Giants defence.
With a competitive score of 45 to 18 at the end of the first term the Giants hardly allowed the Tigers any clear scoring opportunities for the remainder of the match.
"We started off strongly but Orange also did too," Brien said.
"I think our second, third and fourth quarters cemented it. We didn't let them kick any more goals across that time so it was a really good effort later into the game.
"If we get the home grand final from this then that's great but we're still going game by game and playing the footy that we want to play."
Giants maintain their eight point lead over the Bathurst Bushrangers with two rounds to go, meaning a win over the Dubbo Demons next week secures a direct passage to the grand final for certain.
