CRICKET in the middle of winter?
It's not something you see often but Bathurst's Nic Broes had the willow at the ready for the ACT Comets' recent trip to Darwin for the CDU Men's Top End T20 Series.
The Queanbeyan first grader and former St Pat's Old Boys all rounder shook off the winter rust in a challenging five-game series for the Comets against international opposition.
The Comets couldn't come away with a win from their games against Pakistan A, NT Strike, Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars Academies and the Papua New Guinea national side but Broes enjoyed several memorable performances.
He top scored with 37 in the team's nine wicket loss to Pakistan and had a great all-round performance against the Renegades Academy where he picked up two wickets and hit 47 from 39 balls.
Broes added a quick-fire 17 against the PNG side to round out the tournament.
It was tough going for the Comets but Broes said it was nice to see where his game was at in the lead up to summer.
"It was unreal, but it showed that we were all a bit underdone, being in a Canberra winter for most of the guys and a Bathurst winter for myself, so access to hitting on turf has been limited, and it was a similar story for the Melbourne guys," he said.
"The NT Strike guys had been playing up there for two months and for the Pakistan guys that's what they do, it's their job. And PNG just qualified for the T20 World Cup.
"While we were probably the most under-done side there were glimpses that showed we could match it with them. It was a cool experience to play against some great players and I really learned a lot.
"To have the opportunity to play Pakistan A and PNG isn't something you get every day. We're all the better for going away to Darwin and we got some nice weather too, which is a big bonus."
Broes said the knock against the Renegades was a great confidence builder ahead of the upcoming ACT Premier Cricket season.
"It was a bit disappointing that we fell away towards the end there but for me personally, after about five weeks' worth of pre-season hitting on synthetic around town and the odd trip to Canberra, it was nice to hit the ball somewhat well and feel comfortable out there," he said.
"At this time of year I'm very happy with where things are tracking.
"I'll be back with Queanbeyan again. We should have a fairly similar side. I think I'll try and get myself down there a few more times for Comets training and I'll have a full season in the 2nd XI as well."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
