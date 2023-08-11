Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
In Depth

Tom Hooper selected for Wallabies squad to contest 2023 Rugby World Cup in France

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated August 11 2023 - 11:06am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A YEAR ago the prospect of even playing for the Wallabies, let alone being a part of their Rugby World Cup squad, was not something on Tom Hooper's radar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.