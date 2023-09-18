JAYNE moved to Bathurst for a new start, but has found herself homeless for the first time in her life.
Not long after arriving in the region, Jayne became aware of how difficult it is to find somewhere to live.
Particularly at an affordable price.
"I've run into people who have been homeless for years and years, and they say it's just so hard to get housing," she said.
"Especially when you're on a pension, and that's what I'm on because of my health conditions.
"It's hard, it's very very hard. I feel like nobody gives a damn, too bad if you're homeless."
And it's not just herself Jayne is worried about, it's the five cats she brought with her.
All of which have been her fur babies for years.
Which means until Jayne can find a permanent residence to call home, she also has the stress of finding a safe place for her cats.
"They're my family. They're the only family I've got," Jayne said.
"My doctor and my psychologist say that I've got to have my animals, because if I don't have my animals then my mental health will go down."
In true Bathurst spirit, it wasn't long after reaching out for help on Facebook that Jayne had one weight lifted from her shoulders - a temporary home for her cats.
"The response of Bathurst Our Town was amazing. It makes me cry because there's so many generous people out there who want to help," she said.
While Jayne was humbled by the generosity of local residents, she said the homelessness situation in Bathurst - and around the country - is horrible.
With the cost of living increasing, electricity and fuel prices on the rise, inflation and the housing crisis, Jayne said the politicians and Prime Minister need to focus on fixing this ever-increasing problem.
"Think of your own people before you think of the people from overseas," she said.
"You've got a crisis in your own country, fix that first."
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor, local MP Paul Toole and Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee agreed the state of homelessness in the region in getting worse.
However resolving the crisis is not an easy task, nor one that a single person can tackle.
"Having a roof over your head and food in the fridge should be a given, but the soaring cost of living is pushing more and more people from all walks of life into homelessness," Mr Gee said.
"With every interest rate and rental rise, local support services in Bathurst are definitely seeing more residents reach out for help."
Cr Taylor said a start would be to have a communal facility for people experiencing homelessness to go to.
A safe place providing shelter, showers and washing machines.
"I'd like to see - through maybe State and Federal Governments - where we could have some sort of communal facility for people to keep up their personal hygiene," he said.
However, Cr Taylor acknowledged that homelessness is a widespread issue, and solutions need to be implemented in all towns, not just Bathurst.
"It's a situation that really has to be addressed," he said.
"it's a problem and I don't know how to combat it, but I think it starts with both governments."
