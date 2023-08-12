Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Watch

Bathurst Bulldogs win Blowes Cup second grade major semi over Orange Emus, Lions win thirds

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated August 12 2023 - 9:27pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST Bulldogs' second grade side maintained their unbeaten status with a victory in Saturday's Blowes Cup major semi-final, but not before being pushed to the extreme by a determined Orange Emus side.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.