Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Watch

Bathurst Bulldogs secure second straight year of Blowes Cup grand final hosting rights with win over Emus

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated August 12 2023 - 9:59pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST Bulldogs showed why they've been the team setting the benchmark this entire Blowes Cup season by finding the mental resolve in Saturday's major semi-final against the Orange Emus to recover from a poor opening first half and claim victory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.