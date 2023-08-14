A win by St Pat's women's premier league side on Saturday has put rival club Bathurst City's semi finals hopes in jeopardy.
St Pat's played Bathurst City at Cooke Hockey complex on Saturday, winning the encounter 1-0, after Macy Fulton found the back of the net on a short corner.
Coach Bec Clayton said her team out in a solid effort.
"We were definitely pretty dominant for three quarters of the match. They only had one short corner, I think they only got it into our circle twice or maybe three times, so we had all the attack."
Clayton said the team had plenty of scoring opportunities, but in the end could only put one goal away.
Still she said it was one of the team's better games.
"I was very happy," she said.
"Everybody put the effort in Saturday, everyone did their jobs. Liv (Bednal) was quite good considering she's only young. She got quite a bit of game time, and did really well.
"But overall it was a team effort the girls all played really well together," she said adding the girls were keen to beat their cross city rivals.
"(The win) felt good.
"At the end of the day we want to see all Bathurst teams do well but we don't want to go out there and not win games because were not in for the shot for semis.
"Whilst it's not ideal in they are probably knocked out of the semis now, you don't go out there trying to lose games. It's unfortunate. It is what it is. We wanted to win the last two games."
While 2023 has been a rebuilding year for the team, Clayton said there had been many positives in the season.
"Hopefully most of the girls will return next year. We still have to build that junior base and keep them coming through for sure.
"The next couple of years will still be a rebuilding kind of phase," she said.
As for next Saturday, Clayton said her side are ready for the clash against CYMS, which is being held in Bathurst. While the outcome makes no difference for her side, it is relevant for Bathurst City, who have the bye.
"At the moment it's Lithgow and Parkes, then CYMS and then United I think is how it stands.
"If we beat CYMS that might throw a cat among the pigeons too, so I'm not sure how that will work.
"I'm pretty sure Bathurst City, unless a couple of things go their way, they will be out," she said.
As Saturday is St Pat's last game for the season, the girls are doing dinner instead on training on Thursday night.
"Because it's our last we may as well have a get together before the game. Training won't make a difference now. So we'll make it fun, get together."
And her game plan for Saturday?
"We're definitely going out to win," she said.
"It's disappointing it's a shorter season than we're used to, but you can't always get to the grand final, and there's always next year."
In other games Souths went down 2-1 to Orange CYMS while Orange United and Parkes played out a 1-all draw.
The St Pat's men's side continued their strong push towards the grand final with a 4-1 win away to Lithgow Storm in their top of the table game.
