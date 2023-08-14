Western Advocate
Bathurst Bulldogs relish chance to claim back-to-back Blowes Cup titles on home soil

Alexander Grant
Alexander Grant
August 14 2023
A BIT of inspiration from the success of a former Bathurst Bulldog, and a brilliant second half rally, have helped the club's first grade side forge a path to a second straight Blowes Cup grand final.

