ONE of the many wonderful things about community radio is the passion of our volunteer broadcasters when it comes to music.
Andrew Campbell, one of 2MCE's many passionate broadcasters, presents Andrew's Treasure Chest every Tuesday at 1pm.
Andrew's musical treasures feature popular music from the 1950s to more contemporary tracks.
Sometimes the tracks are curated around a theme, such as Mother's Day, in tribute to his much-adored mum, or just a selection of nostalgic songs for you to enjoy.
In his most recent show, Andrew featured artists such as Neil Diamond, Whitney Houston, Elton John and Human Nature.
Andrew has an extensive knowledge of the artists who are featured in his program and enjoys sharing facts about their musical history with listeners in between songs.
Andrew is a client of Vivability and is supported by Petra Robinson and Amanda Fell to bring his show to you each week.
Tune in at 92.3 Bathurst, 94.7 Orange or 2mce.org
ARE you passionate about music? Is there a specialist music area you would like to hear more of on 2MCE?
We welcome your feedback so we can ensure the station is always reflecting the needs and interests of our local community.
If you are interested in presenting and producing a specialist music program on air, contact the station to find out more about our volunteer training opportunities via 2mce@csu.edu.au or telephone 6338 4790.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.