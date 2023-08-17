BATHURST Bulldogs' Marita Shoulders hopes that the smorgasbord of rugby union action she experienced during the Australian police team's tour of Canada can help lift her club side across the line in this Saturday's Ferguson Cup preliminary final.
The Bulldogs prop took part in the recent World Police and Fire Games at Winnipeg along with several other matches on either side of the tournament, greatly enjoying the experience both on and off to field.
Shoulders captained the Australia Gold team during the Games and although the squad went through the sevens tournament without a victory it was still a memorable six-game event for the team.
There was more joy for Shoulders in the tour matches outside the Winnipeg games, where the Australians came away with an unbeaten record against some quality Canadian opponents.
For Shoulders it was a trip full of incredible moments.
"It was an amazing experience, and we got to see a lot of the countryside as well. The Police and Fire Games was like nothing I've experienced before - almost like a mini Olympics with an opening ceremony that featured a march down the main street into an arena," she said.
"When we initially got there we weren't staying near the middle of town, so we didn't think too much of it, but during marshalling for the opening ceremony there were people everywhere and athletes from all over the world and people lining the streets to cheer us on.
"Because we were second team in we got to watch all the other countries come into the stadium. It was really awe inspiring when the Ukrainian team came in. The whole stadium stood up and started cheering.
"It was a great festival experience, and they had an athletes village where we could all go and hang out."
Shoulders said the Australian squad could be very proud of their efforts at the games.
"The Australian side got split into two teams for the games, and unfortunately I was in the older side, and we didn't win any of our six games while the other side went through to win the gold," she said.
"They other Australian team's first game was against us and we really gave it to them, which was good.
"Our men had two divisions. The division two team won gold and the top division won bronze so all in all it was a really successful tour."
Prior to the games the Australian side took down the Assassins Rugby Club 19-5 and Rugby Manitoba 15-7 after playing one half against each opponent.
After the games Shoulders and the touring side won a 10-a-side clash over Justice Rugby 32-20 and then rounded out the tour with a 10-5 victory against Capilano Rugby.
The focus for Shoulders now turns towards the weekend's upcoming Ferguson Cup contest against the Orange Emus at Endeavour Oval.
Bulldogs were forced into the prelim game after going down 33-7 to minor premiers Dubbo Kangaroos at Ashwood Park last Saturday.
The Bathurst women will be favourites to earn the ticket through to the grand final but Shoulders expects a stern test after Bulldogs were pushed to the limit last time they played Emus in Orange.
"I knew we had a second bite at the cherry if we needed it, and luckily I'm one of the few who aren't injured from the Canada tour," she said.
"I'm keen to get in there and the girls are excited to have me back, which is great.
"Last time they were at home we only beat them 10-0 and they're a team coming good at the right end of the season. We've definitely got a battle on our hands."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.