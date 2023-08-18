IT will be a first-time Peter McDonald Premiership finals experience for Bathurst Panthers' wing duo of Haydn Edwards and Jesse Limon this Sunday against the Nyngan Tigers but they're already shaping up as talented building blocks for the club's future.
The winger and the first grade team come into the do-or-die game on a four game win streak but with the weight of the club on their shoulders, being the only Panthers side to reach Western finals football this year.
Limon finished the regular season with 10 tries - picking up another two in last round's win over the Mudgee Dragons - making him the equal-best performer from any Group 10 club this season.
Edwards has experienced three different grades of football this year, mixing his time in the Tom Nelson Under 18s Premiership in the Western Reserve Grade competitions, before marking himself as a PMP option deeper into the season.
As the club's under 18s five eighth he's also showcased his credentials as a creator and not just a finisher.
He's keen to run out in front of a home crowd in a high stakes game.
"I feel like I've had a great year but didn't think around a month ago that I'd be playing at this level but Bettsy [coach Jake Betts] gave me the call up and I was happy to take it," he said.
"That was an opportunity I was keen to take with both hands. I was keen to get into it.
"The experience in under 18s and reserves was great and it was great to build up to first grade. It's something I've always wanted to do, and it was one of my goals at the start of the year. I'm really happy to have got that chance.
Panthers have struck hot form at the right time of the year.
They racked up massive wins over struggling Orange CYMS (66-6) and Lithgow Workies (46-12) outfits but showed they were going to be a team to work come finals time thanks to a 20-12 win last weekend over minor premiers Mudgee Dragons.
Panthers find themselves in the exact same position as last year's inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership season, only this time they've earned the right to play at home.
They'll hope it's a similar outcome to their 2022 elimination final where they stunned hosts Dubbo Macquarie 34-22.
On this occasion they'll be the favourites, with a Carrington Park crowd hoping to cheer them onwards to another appearance in the second week of finals.
"We're feeling great," Edwards said.
"Everyone's keen and they're pumped. We're playing some great footy at the moment. The win against Mudgee was really good. We got into the grind and played some great defence.
"I've never played Nyngan so we'll just go out there and treat it like any other game of footy - go out there and defend well and just keep playing like we have been for the last couple of weeks."
With fullback Josh Rivett potentially out for the whole finals series with an injured hand it means that Panthers will be fielding a completely different backline from the team that contested last year's finals series, with the exception of five-eighth Joey Bugg.
Panthers and Tigers are set for a 2.15pm kick-off.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
