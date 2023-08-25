Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Watch

Bathurst Bulldogs set for Blowes Cup first grade grand final at home against Orange Emus

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
August 25 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ONE grand final win at home over your biggest rival is a magical feeling. But two in a row? Now that's spellbinding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.