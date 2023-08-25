Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Watch

Bathurst Bulldogs can complete perfect second grade season with grand final win over Orange City

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
August 25 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE'S eight senior teams battling it out for a chance to win a grand final at Ashwood Park this Saturday but only one of them has the opportunity to take the title along with an unbeaten record.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.