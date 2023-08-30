This popular, rewarding program has the young at heart

THE Neighbourhood Centre (TNC) Youth Volunteer Program is a program to engage youth (12- to 24-year-olds).
The program is about youth developing programs for youth.
The volunteers plan youth initiatives to run at The Neighbourhood Centre for young people in the Bathurst community.
TNC youth volunteers meet on Friday afternoons at the Neighbourhood Centre at 96 Russell Street, Bathurst from 3.30pm to 4.30pm.
The Youth Volunteer Program is currently launching a youth group for 12- to 24-year-olds called the Youth Collective, which meets the second Friday of each month (4pm to 5.30pm) for a fun afternoon of games and activities.
So far, we have organised events such as a games night and a trivia night.
We also organise and run school holiday workshops involving cooking, crafts and even car maintenance.
Youth volunteering with The Neighbourhood Centre is an excellent opportunity for young people to meet fellow volunteers, make new friends and develop organisational and planning skills in a real-life environment.
During the Friday afternoon sessions, they plan events, workshop ideas for new events and workshops, and also use the time to support and encourage each other in our school and personal lives.
The range of ages within the group means there is always a wide variety of viewpoints and life experiences to be shared.
Participants have the opportunity to bring up issues that they see in their communities, share ideas and be part of a positive change in their community.
It is a good opportunity to demonstrate your skills in running events and leadership for school and work.
If you would like to know more, contact The Neighbourhood Centre on 6332 4866 or join us on September 8 for our "Big Things for Spring" Youth Collective event with games and food, hosted by our youth volunteers.
Abigail Clements: "Youth volunteering has helped me gain skills for life."
Sabina Short: "Youth volunteering has helped me meet new people."
