A NEW role at fullback is no obstacle for Nick Tilburg, as his Bathurst Panthers head into a do-or-die situation on Sunday afternoon.
Panthers have a semi-final date with Orange Hawks at Wade Park in the Peter McDonald Premiership, with the winner to progress to a preliminary final, while the loser will be done for in 2023.
Tilburg, who linked with the Panthers this year after a number of years in Sydney, will start Sunday's match at fullback.
It's not his regular position - he usually plays in the halves - but after an injury to regular number one Josh Rivett, Tilburg made the move in last week's 32-12 win over Nyngan Tigers.
He'll be hoping for another win against the high-flying Hawks.
"I've played a little bit of fullback in the past but obviously I had some big shoes to fill with Josh being a pretty handy player, but it wasn't too bad," he said.
"I'm pretty excited about Sunday's match. I think we've come good at the right time of the year.
"There's plenty of confidence in the group and I'm feeling okay, hopefully everything comes off."
Tilburg said the first grade team has been well supported by the reserve grade squad, who has been coming along to training this week, even though it's no longer playing.
"There's a pretty good vibe at the club," he said.
"We're pretty lucky we've got good support, with the reserve grade boys coming down, even though their season has finished up.
"I think we if we just keep doing what we've been doing and back ourselves, we'll be right."
After an incredibly poor start to the season - they lost to Dubbo CYMS 60-0 and Parkes 34-6 in the opening two weeks - the Panthers have turned it around.
"Yeah, we started very slow," Tilburg said.
"I think that's what's the exciting part is that we've turned it around.
"I just want to keep the momentum going."
Tilburg linked with Panthers after spending 2022 with the Wentworthville Magpies in the Ron Massey Cup, where he lost a preliminary final to the Hills District Bulls.
He originally started last year's season with the Parramatta Eels in the Jersey Flegg.
But arguably one of his biggest opportunities came towards the end of last year, when he was selected in the Italy squad for the Rugby League World Cup, although he never played a game.
Kick-off at Wade Park is at 2.30pm.
