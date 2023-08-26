DUBBO Kangaroos completed an unbeaten Central West Rugby Union colts campaign on Saturday at Bathurst's Ashwood Park with a gritty 29-5 win over the Forbes Platypi.
It wasn't the most clinical of performances from the 'Roos but their run of three tries in an 11-minute window during the first half would ultimately prove to be the difference, pushing Dubbo out to a 17-5 advantage at the break.
Platypi frustrated the 'Roos during a more closely contested second half, where the Dubbo men struggled to find points despite spending most of the period in Forbes' territory.
Still, Dubbo's own try line never came under major threat during the stop-start second half and the team were able to celebrate an unblemished 2023 campaign.
Captain Coen Austin led by example with a two-try performance and said the game was a great way for the team to wrap up their time together as a group.
"We had a bit of nerves at the start. We waited for those to settle down and we started to play our structure and do things right. It was a great win," he said.
"Some of us boys have been playing together since we were six or seven years old so it's amazing to come away from our last game with a win.
"A big thanks goes to the boys for turning up week after week to training, and to the coaches for putting in so much time for getting us ready for this game. It's unbelievable."
Platypi had showed plenty of defensive tenacity in their 10-7 preliminary final win over the Mudgee Wombats and more of that was on show in the decider.
Coach Ben Nicholson said it was a frustrating game to watch from the sidelines but was pleased by how his side rose to the occasion.
"We're really pleased to be here. They've had a rough year, as everyone's aware," he said.
"For a final to be decided like that on penalties was pretty average, but no excuses. The boys are the second best club in the colts comp and I'm proud of them. A lot of boys will go away next year, but we've got a fair bus trip home now and we'll live it up.
"They showed a lot of heart defensively, which is something we've done throughout the year. The forward pack has been really good. They're such a good bunch of boys."
Platypi stunned the 'Roos in the 10th minute when outside centre Patrick Bird made a run down the left wing and shrugged off several defenders to open the scoring.
Dubbo's three-try run began five minutes later when Zeke Heterick peeled off the back of a rolling maul and used his size to push through the Platypi defensive line to make it 5-all.
A Platypi error from the kick-off invited the 'Roos right back to the try line when scrum half Fletcher Hyde caught the Forbes defence unaware on the short side.
Both sides showed defensive grit by holding each other out for several phases less than a metre out from their respective try lines in the lead up to half-time.
It took the 'Roos less than 60 seconds to add to their score after the break as Drew Moulder scored, and when Austin picked up his second try just five minutes later it was looking ominous for Forbes.
Platypi stood tall for the remainder of the match and didn't allow another point.
While they were unable to find any more points themselves Forbes survived several big scoring opportunities for Dubbo.
DUBBO KANGAROOS 29 (Coen Austin 2, Zeke Heterick, Fletcher Hyde, Drew Moulder tries; Jayden Fox 2 conversions) defeated FORBES PLATYPI 5 (Patrick Bird try)
