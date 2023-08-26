THEY may have gone down to Orange City in the Central West Rugby Union third grade major semi-final but Bathurst Bulldogs turned up on Saturday in the game that mattered more.
Sustained pressure from the Bulldogs, a strong first half in attack and four penalties from the boot of Owen Hoolihan all played a major role in the Bulldogs' 24-12 success over the Lions at Ashwood Park.
The Bulldogs ran out to an 18-5 lead at half-time but struggled to convert their strong field position in the second half into any tries, instead having to resort to penalties to extend the gap.
A try to the Lions inside the final five minutes forced the Bulldogs to play the match out hard until its conclusion.
Bulldogs got the job done and in the process put last year's third grade grand final defeat behind them.
Both sides finished at two tries and one conversion each but Hoolihan's penalties were the difference.
Bulldogs captain Zac Mcgowan said a great first half set the team up for victory.
"This year whenever we've been able to set a good platform in the first 10 minutes we've been able to bring it home in the second half," he said.
"A credit goes to every single person who took the field for us this year. They all put in. We had a couple of boys out injured.
"Credit goes to the coaches and the whole club. There's such a great atmosphere around the club this year. Whether it's women's, firsts, seconds or thirds - it doesn't matter what grade you're in, it's good to get the win for everybody."
City captain Harrison Taberner said it was another chapter in a great series of games between the two clubs.
"They've been the benchmark all year. We'd played them four times and it had been two apiece, so coming over here and doing it was going to be tough but they played well," he said.
"Having two teams in grand finals is really good signs for the club, looking ahead. Hopefully next year we can make it four."
The two sides had come into the game all square at two wins apiece in their head-to-head matchups this year, after the Lions shocked the minor premiers in the major semi-final.
Bulldogs made a great start in their attempt to get back on top, scoring from a penalty in the fifth minute and then finding their first try just three minutes later through a great solo try to James Scott.
The Lions didn't let the hosts get out their sight as winger Joseph Alexander found a quick response down the left wing to make it 10-5 to the Bulldogs.
But another penalty from Hoolihan's boot and a try late in the half to Sam Rendall gave Bulldogs some breathing space at half-time.
Bulldogs started the second half with a great stretch of possession.
Hoolihan missed an early penalty attempt but when Lions were penalised for not releasing the ball on their own 22m line he had a second opportunity, and on that occasion he put it through the uprights.
Bathurst continued to apply pressure but the Lions defence was up to the task, forcing an error from the Bulldogs on two occasions they looked set to score.
Bulldogs had to settle for a fourth and final penalty goal with 12 minutes remaining.
After that kick the Lions started to enjoy some prolonged time in the Bulldogs' half of the field - eventually leading to a strong try to Wayne Miller - but that momentum came too late for the Orange men.
It was the perfect way for the Bulldogs to send out club stalwart Nick Hogan in his final game for the club.
BATHURST BULLDOGS 24 (James Scott, Sam Rendall tries; Owen Hoolihan conversion; Hoolihan 4 penalties) defeated ORANGE CITY 12 (Joseph Alexander, Wayne Miller tries; Nathan Ebsworth conversion)
