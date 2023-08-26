Western Advocate
Bathurst Bulldogs defend their Blowes Cup crown in 2023 grand final win over Orange Emus

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated August 26 2023 - 7:56pm, first published 7:30pm
PLENTY of points, momentum swings and a host of yellow cards but most importantly for the Bathurst Bulldogs Blowes Cup first grade side there was a premiership for them at the end of Saturday's grand final.

