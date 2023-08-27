THE Western League Tag season lives on for defending Group 11 premiers Dubbo CYMS after they proved to be a cut above Mudgee Dragons at Wade Park on Sunday.
CYMS came away 22-6 winners over the Dragons, finding most of their points in the opening half of the game through quick hands and plenty of pace on each of their wings.
The Dubbo squad had been forced to take the longer road through finals after going down 18-10 in the Fishies derby to Orange CYMS a week earlier but came out to the Orange ground on the weekend looking enthused from the outset.
CYMS skipper Madi Drew said it was her side's work off the ball that paved the way for the win.
"Mudgee are a very talented team, and last time we played them they really came back in the second half so we came here more prepared and ended up with a really good win," she said.
"We definitely built up a lot better into this game. Orange CYMS are a strong team as well, so our main focus today was on our defence, and that's what was working really well.
"Our attack has been working really well so that's why a lot of focus has gone into our defence. That's what wins games, and our attack will come from good defence."
Dragons coach Cody Godden said the season as a whole showcased how far league tag has come for the club.
"CYMS are a quality side who don't drop much ball at all. Our girls have had a massive year though - from not having a side last year to getting this far into the season," he said.
"We've improved leaps and bounds and I hope these girls continue to stick together for another year.
"I think a lot of combinations were really building towards the end of the year so I'm excited to see what Mudgee league tag can put together next year."
Dragons' Mckenzie Callaghan produced a timely tag on opposing winger Millie Gooch as the Fishies flyer looked set to score on their first possession close to the Mudgee try line.
CYMS weren't to be denied on the next journey downfield when some quick hands and a well placed kick to the right corner allowed Abby Wilson to open her account.
The sideline conversion from Demi Wilson made it 6-0.
Dragons put themselves into promising positions on back to back sets thanks to line breaks from Eva Hurrell and Kristen Robison but couldn't convert the opportunities.
CYMS went over again seven minutes out from the break when Drew scooped up a line drop out and carved her way through the Dragons defence.
Dubbo delivered a big blow just as Mudgee got themselves into a threatening position, as Rikka Lamb pounced on a loose Dragons pass and ran nearly 80 metres to score between the posts.
A sin bin for CYMS for dangerous contact on a kick receiver led to a big run of possession for the Dragons but the Fishies defence was up to the task every time.
Dubbo put the result beyond doubt with a try for Gooch before Dragons got on the board with a consolation try to Billie-Jane Hoole - converted from out wide by Jessica Reynolds.
CYMS gave themselves a breather in the run towards full-time with a penalty goal to Demi Wilson.
DUBBO CYMS 22 (Abby Wilson, Madison Drew, Rikka Lamb, Millie Gooch tries; Demi Wilson 2 conversions; Demi Wilson penalty goal) defeated MUDGEE DRAGONS 6 (Billie-Jane Hoole try; Jessica Reynolds conversion)
