Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Watch

Orange Hawks defeat Bathurst Panthers in Peter McDonald Premiership semi-final at Wade Park

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated August 27 2023 - 6:55pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ORANGE Hawks continued their winning run over Bathurst Panthers this year by emerging victorious in the most important contest between the teams this season - Sunday's Peter McDonald Premiership semi-final at Wade Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.