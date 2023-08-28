Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bathurst Bulldogs number 8 Sione Naufahu produces stirring performance in grand final win

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
August 28 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE'S no doubting Bathurst Bulldogs' success in Saturday's Blowes Cup grand final against the Orange Emus came on the back of a brilliant team effort but some players saved one their best performances for the biggest day of the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.