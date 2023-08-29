Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Watch

Peter Fitzsimmons and Adam Plummer take out major prizes on Blowes Cup grand final day

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
August 29 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TWO of Bathurst Bulldogs' most decorated modern legends added more individual accolades to their name following their side's big Blowes Cup grand final triumph over the Orange Emus on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.