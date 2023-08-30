Western Advocate
Defending champion Kenny Habul announces his return for 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour

August 30 2023 - 10:45am
US-based Australian GT ace and two-time defending Bathurst 12 Hour champion Kenny Habul has confirmed a three-peat attack on the 2024 edition at Mount Panorama in February with his SunEnergy1 Mercedes-AMG GT3 team.

