TOP level women's football is set travel to Bathurst in November, 2023 and the game could feature a current Matilda.
Back in May, 2023, Bathurst Regional Council confirmed that the Western Sydney Wanderers would bring one of its women fixtures to Bathurst, but when the A-League Women draw was revealed last week, there was no game locked in for the city.
But the Western Advocate understands that the Wanderers' home match against Canberra United on Saturday, November 18, will be played at Bathurst.
That match was originally pencilled in to take place at the Wanderers' headquarters in Blacktown, but this game is expected to be moved to Carrington Park.
The Western Advocate contacted council for comment, but it did not confirm or deny the fixture was headed to Bathurst.
"Council is still in discussions with the Western Sydney Wanderers on the date of the game that is to be hosted in Bathurst," a spokesperson said.
When council announced the Wanderers would play in Bathurst, it said this was a one-off game, but councillor Ian North has made no secret of his desire to broker a long-term deal with the club.
Wanderers chief executive officer Scott Hudson has said previously that he wants the club to engage with the local community in the lead-up to the game with training clinics, similar to what the National Rugby League's Penrith Panthers do when they come to town.
It's the first time an A-League Women fixture will be played in Bathurst, with the city's only other senior football match being an A-League Men game between Adelaide United and Newcastle Jets back in January, 2012.
The Wanderers are currently captained by Matildas centre back Clare Hunt, the Grenfell junior playing a starring role in Australia's run to the semi-finals at the recent FIFA Women's World Cup.
But her heroics might come at a cost, at least for fans wanting to see her in Bathurst, with Hunt heavily linked with an overseas move to Europe, with Everton the hot-favourite to sign the talented Central West defender.
Bathurst's very own Cushla Rue is also on the Wanderers' book, joining the club at the start of the 2022-23 year following her debut season at the Wellington Phoenix back in 2021-22.
The Wanderers are also home to another World Cup star in Philippines forward Sarina Bolden.
She started in all three group stage matches for the Philippines and scored the winner in a 1-0 victory over New Zealand, the nation's only goal at the FIFA Women's World Cup.
