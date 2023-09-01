Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bathurst's Doug Hewitt and pacer Ripp ready to rumble in The Tab Eureka

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated September 1 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'S a world first, there's $2.1 million at stake, and Bathurst will be rallying behind their representatives on race night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.