THERE'S not many players around the region who can rise to the occasion like Emily Warner.
The Dubbo Demons star was instrumental in her side's second AFL Central West senior women's premiership on Saturday, where the visitors scored a late winner to claim a five point win over the Bathurst Giants at George Park 1.
Warner was given the best on ground prize after another game where she not only played great on an individual level but also elevated everyone else around her.
It's the third time that Warner has taken out the honour, having done so in the Demons' original 2018 premiership-winning grand final and also the 2020 decider where Dubbo lost to the Giants.
It was an emotionally charged win for the Demons who not only ended the Giants' hopes of a fourth straight premiership but got the result after losing teammate Brooke Garland to a broken leg midway through the match.
Warner was ecstatic for her team after the final siren.
"It's such a wonderful feeling. It's hard to put words to it at the moment," she said.
"We've got a lot of newcomers into the team and they've all put their heart and soul into it this season. They all love their footy.
"To have a serious injury happen in the game and to then be able to come back from that was pretty special. It was great to do it for Brookie."
The grand final lived up to its expectations, given that nothing had been able to separate the two clubs throughout the season.
The decider featured several lead changes but the seemingly last of those came when Giants' Elise Gullifer kicked her third goal of the game to put the hosts up 32 to 31.
However, Dubbo's Molly Mayall kicked the winner inside the last two minutes of the game to spoil the party for the Bathurst women.
Warner said that comes down to the dedication from the players and the committee in developing the game.
"It's pretty amazing. We won the premiership five years when we came out here and only had 13 players," she said.
"To come back five years later when we've got 22 players, and the club's going from strength to strength, it's such a good vibe to be around."
