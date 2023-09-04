Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bulldogs Verdelho first team through to Bathurst Netball Association grand final, Collegians stay alive

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated September 4 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BULLDOGS Verdelho are the first side through to this year's Bathurst Netball Association A grade grand final following a hard fought victory over Panthers on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.