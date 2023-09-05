Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Cowra Blues end Parkes Panthers bid for a fourth straight AFL Central West senior men's tier two title

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated September 5 2023 - 11:12am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHEN Parkes Panthers started to apply the pressure in Saturday's AFL Central West senior men's tier two grand final at George Park 1 the Cowra Blues squad responded in a big way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.