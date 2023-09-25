A $3 million boost proposed for growing Gateway development at Kelso

THE Gateway development on Kelso's outskirts will grow by three tenancies under a more than $3 million plan before Bathurst Regional Council.
A development application submitted at the start of this month seeks to build three specialised retail premises at 13 and 15 Ingersole Drive.
"At this stage it is not known what businesses will go into each unit," the statement of environmental effects that has been submitted with the DA says.
If the DA is approved, then whatever businesses do set up as tenants will join Bathurst's second KFC, which opened in December 2021, and a childcare centre, which opened in November 2020, along Ingersole Drive.
A Metro Petroleum opened on the Gateway's Muldoon Avenue in June 2021 and an Oporto franchise followed the next month.
The DA for the three specialised retail premises at 13 and 15 Ingersole Drive says it will be a development constructed in one stage and it will be made out of concrete tilt panel walls and Colorbond roofing.
The statement of environmental effects says the proposal is considered compatible with the surrounding area and will have minimal impacts on adjacent properties and land uses and interruptions of important views and vistas.
In regards to access and transport, the DA says it is proposed to construct two new accesses onto Ingersole Drive to serve the proposed development and it is proposed to provide 65 car parking spaces on the site (as required by the development control plan).
The estimated cost of the project is given as $3.05 million.
The Gateway's development director Bob Walsh told the Western Advocate last year that outdoor adventure retailer Anaconda, Harris Scarfe Home and Beacon Lighting would all be setting up premises at the Kelso site, while existing Bathurst retailer Harvey Norman would be moving to The Gateway from its current location in Pat O'Leary Drive.
