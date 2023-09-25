Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Development application worth $3 million for Gateway development at Kelso

MW
By Matt Watson
September 26 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A $3 million boost proposed for growing Gateway development at Kelso
A $3 million boost proposed for growing Gateway development at Kelso

THE Gateway development on Kelso's outskirts will grow by three tenancies under a more than $3 million plan before Bathurst Regional Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.