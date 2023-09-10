BOTH sides put on a defensive masterclass in Saturday's women's Central West Premier League grand final at Bathurst but in the end Lithgow Panthers prevailed in a memorable match with Parkes United.
A goal for Panthers' Shannon Legge towards the end of the first quarter would be all that could separate the clubs in a 1-0 result on the neutral Bob Roach Field.
Panthers showed their premiership mettle in a fourth quarter where Parkes threw a big barrage of attacks at them.
Each side put everything they had into limiting genuine scoring chances outside of penalty corners, of which Parkes had six compared to the Panthers' three.
Lithgow's Cheryn Van Veen was named player of the match.
"I think it was a game of opportunities. We took one early and then we just had to keep it out of the net on our defensive end," Panthers captain Millie Leard said.
"We've got such a great group of girls at the back there. We've been working hard on our defence all year. We have a nice core group who have helped our younger players come through.
"A lot of those younger players have had to play out of position and they've done a great job. You sometimes get into a rhythm of putting those young ones up front but we've given them a bit more responsibility by putting them in the midfield.
"They've all come along leaps and bounds."
Parkes skipper Sarah Hartin was proud of the way her side stood up on a big day for the club.
"We're definitely disappointed but super proud of our team for getting here today. Having both the men's and women's team for Parkes today is one for the books," she said.
"It's unfortunate that we could come away with the win but we put on a great show. We wanted it to be a tight game, which is was.
"We some one touches that just missed the goal maybe three or four times. It's just those little opportunities that if you don't grab them then that can be your game."
Panthers came out strongly in the opening quarter, and it would eventually give them their well earned reward.
Legge had the chance to open the scoring in just the fourth minute of the match but with her back to the goal she couldn't spin around in time to beat the keeper.
Leard was unfortunate not to find a teammate with a dangerous cross into the circle moments later.
In the 13th minute Legge found herself in a similar position to her early chance but on this occasion she had the time she needed to put the shot away.
Parkes had a much improved second quarter, and began to spend more time near the Lithgow circle, but clear cut chances were difficult to find.
The teams returned after half-time in the most end-to-end quarter of the game, where counterattacks from both sides tested the defence.
But at the start of the final quarter, with everything to play for, it was Parkes who looked more dangerous.
Outside of some solid link up play between Leard and Erin Burns there wasn't too much on offer attacking-wise for Panthers, as they opted to sit back and defend their one goal lead.
A crucial moment on Parkes' sixth and final short corner of the match, where Lithgow's Van Veen flicked away a waist-high shot that looked certain to find the back of the net.
Panthers appeared to have the game sewn up when they had a penalty corner with 30 seconds to go but had to survive one more counter attack from Parkes in the dying seconds, which came close to resulting in an equaliser.
LITHGOW PANTHERS 1 (Shannon Legge 13') defeated PARKES PANTHERS 0
