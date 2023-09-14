Western Advocate
St Stanislaus' College takes out state sevens title with win over Hunter Sports High

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated September 14 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 1:00pm
FOLLOWING a tough campaign of ISA Rugby the St Stanislaus' College team ended their year on a very high note by taking out the NSW Waratahs Schools 7s state finals on Wednesday.

