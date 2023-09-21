WORKS have started on two new bridges on Tarana Road at Eusdale Creek and Stony Creek.
Eusdale Creek Bridge will be replaced under the Fixing Country Bridges program with $950,000 in funding from the State Government.
A second bridge will be built to replace the bridge at Stony Creek, jointly funded with $523,425 from the Federal Government and $523,425 from council.
The upgrades and replacement of these bridges enhance safety and access for the community and facilitate a higher volume of vehicle access.
Access along Tarana Road will be maintained throughout the project with a specially constructed side track operating as one-way traffic with give way.
THE community is invited to meet with councillors and senior staff to discuss projects council is currently undertaking and any other matters of interest.
Meetings will be held at the following locations:
For inquiries, please phone 6333 6111.
COUNCIL will host a community tree planting day on Sunday, September 24, starting at 10am, off Hereford Street.
Volunteers can help plant native trees that, once mature, will provide habitat for local wildlife and improve the health of the Macquarie Wambuul River.
