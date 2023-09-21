Western Advocate
We're on the road to better bridges now that work has started | News from Bathurst Regional Council

By Bathurst Regional Council
September 21 2023 - 11:00am
The Eusdale Creek Bridge on Tarana Road in May 2022, before flooding later that year.
WORKS have started on two new bridges on Tarana Road at Eusdale Creek and Stony Creek.

