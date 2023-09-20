Western Advocatesport
Home/Sport/Cricket

First grade exodus forces ORC to pull pin on their BOIDC campaign

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
September 20 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A BRIEF but exciting spell in the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket competition has, for now, come to an end for the ORC Cricket Club after they recently announced their withdrawal for the upcoming season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

More from sports
First grade exodus forces ORC to pull pin on their BOIDC campaign
Hamish Siegert was among those who wouldn't be able to return for another season with ORC.
Low numbers forced the Tigers to make a tough call.
Alexander Grant
No comments
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.