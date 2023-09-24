Striking yellow livery revealed for Shell's wildcard Bathurst entry

THE Shell V-Power Racing Team's wildcard entry is sure to stand out at the upcoming Bathurst 1000 as the garage revealed a striking yellow livery for the #98 car.
The car, set to be driven by Kai Allen and Simona De Silvestro, reverses of the iconic red, white and yellow colours of the team.
Shell V-Power Racing Team CEO David Noble said it was great to be able to finally reveal the design.
"It's a standout design that we're very proud of and we have no doubt it will look fantastic when it hits the track at Mount Panorama," he said.
"We've had a lot of interest in the lead up to this reveal around what the livery will look like, so we hope our fans agree that it looks spectacular and is going to catch their eye on the track.
"The wildcard program has also been a great opportunity for us to create development programs for up-and-coming talent in our engineering and mechanical teams, we look forward to seeing this come to fruition at the Bathurst 1000."
De Silvestro and Allen also shared their excitement of the new livery.
"We just saw the car for the first time, and it looks amazin.! It's definitely going to stand out, it looks fast and aggressive, which is always a good thing," De Silvestro said.
"I think it's going to look great going down Conrod Straight."
"It's super cool to see the #98 Shell V-Power Mustang all stickered up and ready to go, it's going to stand out," Allen added.
"I'm sure if we're fast and put the pressure on it will fill up everyone's mirrors with lots of yellow. I can't wait to get out to QR and do some test days in it, then head down to Bathurst with Simona."
De Silvestro and Allen will complete two test days at Queensland Raceway this week, before they head to Mount Panorama.
