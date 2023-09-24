Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Super Pursuit wins 2023 Bathurst Cup in photo finish over Cinque Torri

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
September 24 2023 - 6:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SUPER Pursuit got the nod in one of the closest Bathurst Cup (1,800 metres) finishes on Sunday to give the father-son combination of Richard and Jason Collett a memorable moment at Tyers Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.