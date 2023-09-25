HALF an hour before Sunday's $110,000 The Panorama (1,300 metres) jockey Alysha Collett had to watch on as her brother Jason took out the Bathurst Cup on board Super Pursuit, three and a half lengths ahead of her ride Travelling Kate.
Not to be outdone, Collett got back in the saddle for the Panorama and continued the run of success for the family by narrowly taking out the race with Sister Moon ($8.50) over Wizard Of Oz ($6, Andrew Adkins) in a photo finish.
The Keith Dryden-trained Sister Moon took out Bathurst's richest race in a head bobber against Wizard Of Oz, making it five wins in seven starts for the Fighting Sun mare.
Collett and Adkins were left waiting to see who had got the nose down at the right time, and the former was ecstatic when she heard that the photo had gone her way.
"It's really rewarding. It's always nice winning a race for Keith. He always does his horses up well," she said.
"We had a perfect barrier today and got a perfect trip. It all panned out beautifully for us.
"I was a bit worried at the 100m that we might not get the other horse but we got there in the end."
Wizard Of Oz was easily the best away in the race and had an early share of the lead with I Like Big Putts to its inside.
As expected, local hope De Forerunner worked forward to its usual front running spot and Adkins was happy to take a sit behind the leading pair in third once the field settled.
Before the turn for home Sister Moon drew up along the inside of Wizard Of Oz to gain a perfect position for the final sprint.
On the home stretch Sister Moon almost got squeezed out of the run to the line but forged through the small gap between De Forerunner and I Like Big Putts to stay in the mix.
Further outside Wizard Of Oz had found clean air and began the charge home with a slight advantage.
Nothing could split the pair over the final 50 metres, leaving the judge to decide who got the head down at the right time.
"I was pretty confident on the turn. I was thinking to myself that 'This couldn't be going any better'," Collett said.
"The tempo was even better than I was hoping for, and that put us in a great spot."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.