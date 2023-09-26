Western Advocate
Central West players among NSW Country's bid at Australian Rugby Shield

Alexander Grant
Alexander Grant
Updated September 26 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 3:00pm
NSW Country have been waiting two decades to get the Australian Rugby Shield men's title back in their hands, but will new coach Dean Oxley be the man to lead the Cockatoos back to the top?

