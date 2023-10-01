WITH more than four decades of involvement in the greyhound racing industry Marty Hallinan has seen his share of changes - but it is a new move from the Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission that he's dubbed the best.
It is the Commission's eTrac digital portal - world first technology which allows participants such as Marty and his wife Fiona to make all their industry transactions quicker and easier than ever before.
"eTrac is a world first, it is exciting to hear, technology is the way the world is run now and it's going to be beneficial for the greyhound industry," Martin said.
"I think we should embrace eTrac, I think it's going to be best thing ever probably to come into greyhound racing through GWIC."
The Hallinans, who are based at Clergate in NSW's Central West, found love through the industry with Marty meeting his wife Fiona in the early 1990s.
Together they have enjoyed plenty of on-track success over the years. But behind each success has been plenty of hard work.
That is why they are both fans of eTrac.
"When I first got onto eTrac I found it very easy to manoeuvre around, everything was understandable so you knew what you had to click on to do whatever book work you had to do and it didn't take very long at all, I didn't have any hiccups," Fiona said.
"Having everything in one spot made it very easy. You've got participants details, you've got the greyhound details and then in there you have all the different aspects you can deal with to do your registrations.
"It's great that you can jump on any time because you're out working most of the day. So you come in maybe have a relax and go 'Whoops, I haven't done that registration'. So off you go and you can just do it.
"eTrac will be very efficient in the day-to-day keeping of records I think. Whereas before there's bits of paper and you've got a filing cabinet full of stuff, this is all going to be at your fingertips, and it will be great."
