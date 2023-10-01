HE'S on his way to a new team for the 2024 Supercars season but before he makes the switch Jack Le Brocq is determined to bring home a Bathurst 1000 title with Matt Stone Racing and co-driver Jayden Ojeda.
Sitting eighth in the Supercars Championship, and with a race victory to his name this year, there's no doubt that Le Brocq has the machinery and the skill to add a highly coveted Mount Panorama win to his resume on Sunday.
It would be a brilliant addition to what's already been a career-best season for the 31-year-old, who will be making the move to Erebus Motorsport next year.
Finding the top step on the podium will require a big turnaround in Bathurst fortunes for the MSR driver.
Mount Panorama hasn't been kind to Le Brocq in recent years, with him failing to find a top 10 finish over his past five attempts, but the performance of his Camaro throughout 2023 gives him confidence he can put a stop to that run.
"We've had a really strong year with MSR and I've gelled with this car really well, which has been great. For myself, it's the best chance I've had to do well at Bathurst over the past few years," he said.
"And 'Juice' Ojeda is doing an awesome job as well at the moment. He's fast. We get on really well, he's feedback is great and we drive the car in a very similar way. That makes things a lot easier."
Le Brocq's best Bathurst effort still remains his second attempt in 2016 where he and Cam Waters took their Prodrive Racing entry to fourth.
Getting so near to the podium continues to fuel his motivation every year Le Brocq ventures back to the Mount.
"I got close that time with Cammy Waters, which was pretty special, and it would be so great to get up on that podium - if not, win the thing - which would be great to tick off the bucket list," he said.
"Growing up as a kid I used to watch the Bathurst 1000 with the family. There's obviously a lot of history at the place and being a part of the 60th anniversary is pretty cool."
The build up to Bathurst hasn't been smooth for Le Brocq and the team.
He missed the top 10 over his three races at The Bend and comes to Bathurst on the back of a 16th at Sandown.
But the Sandown performance certainly wasn't without its share of positives.
"It was one of those days where luck unfortunately wasn't on our side. Anything that could go wrong did go wrong. We knew we had good speed and after the first safety car we were literally the last car on road on the lead lap, so we got dudded pretty hard with that," Le Brocq said.
"We were on for a pretty good result before we had a front guard fail on us. We had to pull out of sync and got that black flag.
"We know the car is fast and guys are working hard in the workshop at the moment. We have all the right ingredients there to have a really strong run."
Le Brocq qualified 10th for the Sandown 500 but knew there was a little more to give after the session.
He'll look to better that effort at Bathurst, and the prospect of a Top 10 Shoot Out is very exciting to him.
"People have won it from the back at Bathurst so anything is possible. Yes, you want to make sure you're quick over one lap, because it does make your life easier and any chance to do the shoot out there is pretty cool," he said.
"We're happy with where we are with our qualifying car. We didn't quite nail it at Sandown, but we were very happy with our race car. We just have to make sure we nail our practice sessions and get all our ducks in a row for the weekend."
