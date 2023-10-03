FIRST it was the AFL grand final, then it was the NRL decider and now another grand final defeat has been inflicted on a Queensland side courtesy of the NSW Country Corellas.
The NSW women defeated their arch rivals Queensland Country Orchids 18-11 in a classic Australian Rugby Shield grand final contest at Ballymore on Monday, with the Corellas scoring the winning try inside the final eight minutes.
The charge-down try to Emma Bradford ensured that the Corellas would come away with their maiden women's championship at the event.
It was a stirring performance throughout the tournament from the Corellas team, which features Central West talents Mel Waterford, Sarah Colman, Tiana Anderson (Bathurst Bulldogs), Alahna Ryan, Lakeisha Hull (Dubbo Kangaroos) and Holly Jones (Orange City).
Waterford said the Corellas' unbeaten run through the tournament came down to the team's ability to learn and adapt with every game that went by.
"We always love a good win over Queensland Country. That makes it extra special to win it against them," she said.
"It's been a really good carnival. Watching the girls grow across the tournament was great and a lot of the girls played the best game they ever have in that final."
Corellas got on the board first when quick hands from Mel Howard and Brooke Walklate put winger Anika Butler over in the 11th minute.
NSW continued to enjoyed the better share of field position and the pressure eventually culminated in a penalty for Colman just after the half hour mark.
Corellas carried that 8-0 lead into the break.
It took a little over four minutes for Queensland to find a response in the second half, and after missing the conversion the Orchids came back down the field to score a penalty and level the scores.
Candice Clay hit the line at speed to find a big gap in the Queensland defence and put the Corellas back in front just moments after Queensland had hit their penalty.
With 10 minutes to go the Orchids opted to kick another three points to reduce the margin.
Then Bradford's successful charge down gave the Corellas a seven point lead that they were able to maintain until the full-time whistle.
"The momentum and intensity changed constantly through the game and there were times where we had to fight hard on our line for a long time, and we were then able to get the ball back in hand and put some points on," Waterford said.
"They did the same to us, so the game definitely wasn't won until it was won.
"We've always had a squad mentality the whole way through, where we're playing for each other all the time, and because of that we managed to come away with a win."
The NSW Country Cockatoos men's side came close to joining the Corellas on the Australian Rugby Shield podium but went down in their bronze medal match.
It was a back and forth contest throughout the game but ultimately Queensland Country Heelers prevailed 24-20, with Bulldogs' Peter Fitzsimmons scoring in the loss.
"The results for NSW show that there's a lot of depth in country areas at the moment," Waterford said.
"We've got some highly skilled footballers that are definitely worth looking at out in these areas."
The ACT and Southern NSW Griffins defeated Perth Gold 20-13 in the men's grand final.
