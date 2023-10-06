Western Advocate
Brodie Kostecki gains provisional pole for 2023 Bathurst 1000 following dramatic qualifying session

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated October 6 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 5:45pm
HE'S been the benchmark throughout much of the opening two days of action at Mount Panorama and the good times continued for Brodie Kostecki on Friday afternoon when he took his Erebus Motorsport Camaro to provisional pole for the Bathurst 1000.

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

