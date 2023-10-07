BATHURST Regional Council has successfully introduced a new off-track event for the 2023 Bathurst 1000.
Due to dwindling attendance, the annual Saturday Street Fair was scrapped in favour of Music in the Parade.
Held on October 6, 2023 in Kings Parade, the family-friendly event aimed to give people something to do once all the action had concluded for the day up at Mount Panorama.
Live music was provided throughout the afternoon and evening, and there were a lot of different activities for people of all ages to enjoy, including a petting zoo and face painting.
There were also plenty of market stalls offering all kinds of knickknacks, and a few food vans for people looking for something to eat.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.