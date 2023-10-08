Western Advocate
Bathurst 1000 2023 halfway report: James Moffat crashes out following big contact at The Dipper

By Alexander Grant
Updated October 8 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 2:40pm
THE middle of Sunday's Bathurst 1000 saw a great duel taking place between Erebus Motorsport and Red Bull Racing's front runners while for James Moffat it was the time that his hopes of victory came to an end.

