Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Shane van Gisbergen defends his Bathurst 1000 crown as co-driver Richie Stanaway enjoys maiden Mount win

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
October 8 2023 - 6:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE'S a reason they call it an endurance event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.