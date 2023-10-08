Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Broc Feeney's second-placed Triple Eight Racing Camaro slows to a crawl inside final 25 laps of Bathurst 1000

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated October 8 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 5:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HE was in close pursuit of his teammate who was leading the race and then out of nowhere Broc Feeney's winning hopes at the 2023 Bathurst 1000 came to an end.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.